Nasarawa Govt trains over 16,000 persons on ICT in 3 years

The Nasarawa State Government says it has trained over 16,000 persons on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), since 2019.

The Director General (DG), Nasarawa State Bureau for Information and Communication Technology (BICT), Malam Shehu Ibrahim, disclosed this on Friday at the training of selected civil servants on Free Block Chain and Financial Inclusion, held in Lafia.According to him, the state government, under Gov. Abdullahi Sule, is committed to the development and growth of workers in the area of digital skills to enable them meet up with the challenges of the 21st century.

Ibrahim, while commending Sule, said “we appreciate the effort of this administration which have started blooming fruit”.“At this pace, the state will be soaring in multiple areas from investment, to revenue generation, to ICT inclusion for all, but most of all is keen to better the lives of all the people.“The inspiring digital transformation for economic growth, which Nasarawa state has set about, is due to the proper planning and implementation of the Nasarawa State Economic Development Strategy (NEDS).“

It has enabled the state to digitally transform through equipping its citizens with digital skills, automation of processes to effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery to all,” he added.The DG also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the governor as a member of the Presidential Council in an effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS), and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP).He, therefore, congratulated the governor on his appointment and encouraged him to do more.Ibrahim also thanked Sky Hub Nigeria for bringing the much needed Block chain and financial inclusion training to the state and urged participants to take the training serious.Also speaking, Mr Emi Kasuwa, the Covering Director, Grading, Pension and Training, Office of the State Head of Civil Service, said the training was aimed at building the capacity of the civil servants for optimal productivity.

Kasuwa noted that the office of the Head of Civil Service has proposed trainings for three categories of civil servants, namely; registries staff; confidential secretaries and labour union leaders.He, therefore urged participants to acquit themselves with the requisite knowledge and skills to enhance their performance for effective service delivery.Similarly, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Sule and the state focal person on Human Capital Development, Hajiya Habiba Balarabe-Suleiman, said the governor’s top priority is on human capital development.“Gov. Sule is not just concentrating on politics, his top priority is on governance and of course the civil servants are top priority in this regard and that is why he is not relenting in ensuring that capacities are built continuously.“His recent appointment as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government is worthy and timely because he is someone that has not shyed away from reality and the reality is that this is a digital era.“So, the recognition of his hardwork in ensuring that Nasarawa State is digital is what has captured the attention of the world,” she added.Earlier, Co-founder/Chief operation Officer, Sky Hub Nigeria, Mr. Solomon Yateghtegh, said the training would equip participants with requited knowledge on block chain and crypto business in the world of digital market space.He said it would also open the eyes of participants and help them to become safe while using digital tools and how best they can live their lives financially. (NAN)

