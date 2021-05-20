Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has assured that the outstanding salaries of local government workers in the state would be paid soon.

Sule gave the assurance when he paid a traditional homage on the Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, on Thursday.

He said that paying salaries of the local government staff would also improve on their standard of living and promote peace in their various councils.

The governor said that the visit was part of activities to mark his second year in office as well as to thank and hear from the people on his government’s performance.

“I am here to thank you, to hear from you, how my government is doing, your advices in order to exceed all expectations.

“I was hearing people complaining of lack of payment of local government staff salaries.

“I know that some local governments owed staff for two months.

“By God’s grace, soon, the state government will clear the salary owed by the local government councils,” Sule said.

Sule appealed to the people to be patient over the salaries owed by the third tier of government, adding that his government is doing its best in improving on the welfare of civil servants.

Responding, the Emir appreciated the governor for his efforts in developing the state.

He commended Sule for his developmental strides in the area of security, education, health, road construction and water supply, among others.

The firet class traditional ruler however urged the governor not to relent in his efforts in improving the standard of living of the people of the state.

He called on his subjects to support Sule’s administration to succeed.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council, appreciated the governor for visiting the area to appreciatetheir challenges.

Sani also commended the governor for his developmental strides in almost all sectors of the state’s economy. (NAN)

