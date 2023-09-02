Nasarawa Govt tasks Nigerians on exemplary lives, sincerity

By Awayi Kuje

The Nasarawa State Government has urged Nigerians to live exemplary lives for unity, peace, progress and development of the country.

Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governor of the state, made the call while delivering the State Government message on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Sule during the 3-Day Firdaus Prayer of late Hajiya Maimuna Abdullahi at Umaisha Central Mosque, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Hajiya Maimuna Abdullahi was a former permanent secretary in the state and wife of the Ohimege Opanda and first class traditional ruler, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi.

Akabe condoled with the first class traditional ruler of Egbira people in the state over the death of his wife.

The deputy governor eulogised the good virtues of the deceased and urged others to emulate her for the good of all.

“Late Hajiya Maimuna Usman Abdullahi served as permanent secretary when I was the state Commissioner for Health between 2011 and 2015, and she was a role model.

“Since I started work as a Commissioner and till now as Deputy Governor, I have never had a permanent secretary like Hajiya Maimuna.

“I remembered when I was a commissioner of health she was transfered from my office, but I insisted and pleaded with the governor that she should remain with me because I enjoy working with her,” he said.

Akabe also condoled with the people of Opanda Kingdom while urging them to see her demise as the will of God.

The deputy governor also enjoined them to continue to pray for the repose of her soul.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Umaisha, who is the Khadi Shariah Court of Appeal, Lafia, Justice Muhammed Usman, prayed Allah to give her eternal rest.

He console the husband and the entire family over her demise.

The cleric stressed the need for people to amend their ways with God as death is inevitable.

Responding, the deceased husband, who is the Ohimege Opanda, appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule who attended the funeral prayer and the deputy governor for attending the 3-day prayer.

“And all those who stand with the family at our trial moments and I pray God to reward you accordingly,” said Abdullahi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the third day special prayer had in attendance clerics, traditional rulers, community leaders and government functionaries, among others. (NAN)

