The Nasarawa State Government has expressed satisfaction with the prototype project models exhibited by the students of secondary schools in the state under the Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientists (JETS) programme. Hajiya Fatu Sabo, Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology expressed the satisfaction on Thursday in Lafia during the 2021 final of the 23rd edition of JETS competition in the state.

The commissioner, represented by Usman Abu, the outgoing Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said the government was highly impressed with with the quality of the projects displayed by the students from the participating schools. “With what you saw today being displayed by the students, it means Nigeria still has hope and future. “The government will continue to provide platforms such as this to showcase them to the world.

“If some of these projects are developed and supported, they are capable of addressing the numerous problems facing the country,” the commissioner added. Sabo also said that the competition had projects exhibition, quiz and debate and the best three among the participants would represent the state at the national level. The commissioner lauded the governor for allocating N35.4 billion to the education sector, representing 30 percent of the 2021 budget.

She explained that education sector was the a priority of the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration which was why it allocated that percentage of its 2021 budget in compliance with UNESCO’s recommendation. Sabo therefore, assured the people that the government would continue to provide infrastructure and facilities in schools as well as give priority to training and retaining of teachers, especially in the areas of science and technology. Speaking, Mr Audu Upok, Director of Science Education in the ministry, said the competition started from the 19 area inspectorate offices. He said the best from that level were the ones participating in the state level from where the best three will be selected to represent the state at the national competition. He assured them of a level-playing field so that only the best that would make the state proud were selected for the national level.

A student, Odeh Mercy of Government Science School Nassarawa-Eggon, who spoke on behalf of others expressed gratitude to her school and the state government for giving her the opportunity to showcase her talent.

She therefore, called on government at all levels to support them to develop their projects in addressing needs and challenges like China, India and other countries of the would.

Some of the projects exhibited includeed prototypes of smart traffic, solar powered panel, electric vehicle, helicopter, water taxi among others. (NAN).