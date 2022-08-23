Nasarawa govt restates commitment to tackling insecurity- Official

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State Government has restated its commitment to tackle insecurity, as well as provide more youths empowerment programmes.

Mr Moses Otundo, the Senior Special Assistant ( SSA), to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Security stated this on Tuesday while playing host to an All Progressives Congress ( APC) Mobilisation and Awareness Forum in Lafia.

Otundo said that the state government had initiated different empowerment schemes for the people of the state, in order to improve their standard of living.

The SSA appreciated the forum for the visit and assured them of his support at all times.

“This forum is a good forum aimed at promoting unity and peace in the state.

“Sule is committed to the security of lives, properties and the empowerment of our youths and other people of the state.

“Sule is a youth-friendly governor through his youth- oriented policies and programmes which has improved and is still improving the lives of our youths and other people,” he said.

Otundo also urged the youths to continue to enlighten the people of the state on the governor’s policies and programmes at the grassroots.

He solicited support for Sule’s administration to succeed beyond 2023.

“And this is to enable us to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Ahmad, the Chairman of the forum said that the visit was to intimate the SSA on the activities of the forum.

“And to solicit for your support to enable us to succeed in our activities,” he said.

Ahmad said that the forum was formed to complement the government’s efforts in promoting unity and peace among the people of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

