Nasarawa govt. reiterates commitment to prioritise sports development

The Deputy Gov. of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, has reiterated the commitment of the Gov. Abdullahi Sule administration to continue to prioritise sports development in the state.

Akabe said this while playing host to the organisers of the Lafia East Old Stars Unity Cup in his office on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to present the trophy won by Akabe Football Club of Doma during the 8th Edition of Lafia East Old Stars Unity Cup Tournament.

The deputy governor said that government was working assiduously to restore sports to its pride of place in the state and encourage talented athletes to pursue their careers.

He enjoined the people to support the present administration for the overall development of the state.

Akabe thanked the organisers of the tournament for bringing people together and urged football veterans to be role models for the younger ones.

He congratulated the team for winning the trophy and promised to sponsor the 2022 tournament.

Mr Ali Musa, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the tournament, said that the competition sponsored by Ambassador Henry Omaku, was to foster unity among football veterans in the state

The final of the competition played on Monday at the Lafia Stadium between Akabe FC and Henry Omaku FC ended 11-10 after penalty shootout. (NAN)

