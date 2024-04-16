Nasarawa Govt proscribes ethnic vigilance groups, others

The Nasarawa Government has proscribed ethnic vigilance groups in the state.

This is contained in an Executive Order signed by Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that the order was an exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 97A of the Penal Code and acting on the advice of the State Security Council.

“The Nomad Vigilante and other ethnic vigilante groups are hereby proscribed and declared unlawful societies dangerous to the good governance of the state.

“The order may be cited as the Penal Code and Proscription of Nomad Vigilante and other similar Organizations Order, 2024 and shall deemed to have come into operation on April 15, 2024,” he said.

Similar Organisations, he said, includes any association, movement or group of persons or society in whatever name called or form, with the aim and objectives of providing security amongst particular ethnic groups within Nasarawa through the use of force or arms etc,” part of the Executive Order No. 1 of 2024 reads.

“Accordingly, the Kungiyar Zaman Lafiya nomad vigilante, Bassa vigilante, Eggon vigilante and other similar organisations are henceforth proscribed, and declared unlawful societies that are inimical to good governance in the state,” he added.

The governor then directed, that members of the Kungiwar Zaman Lafiya nomad Vigilante, Bassa Vigilante, Eggon Vigilante and other similar organisations, should hand over all weapons or arms in their possession, along with uniforms to the commissioner of police Nasarawa, within two weeks from the date of issuance of the order..(NAN).

By Sunday John