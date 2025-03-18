Nasarawa Govt. pledges partnership with NOA on policies, values

The Nasarawa State Government has pledged its commitment to partnering with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to promote state government policies, programmes, and national values for the state’s development.

Dr Ibrahim Tanko, the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, made the statement while receiving the Acting Director of NOA, Nasarawa State, Mr Augustine Akwe, during a courtesy call on Tuesday in Lafia.

Tanko noted that both the ministry and NOA shared similar mandates and assured that the existing collaboration between the two organisations would be strengthened to enhance information dissemination.

He also commended the contributions of the former State Director of NOA, Dr Priscilla Gondoaluor, who was recently elevated to head the Zonal office, and expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to accomplish the agency’s mission.

Akwe, the Acting State Director of NOA, congratulated Tanko on his appointment and acknowledged his wealth of experience in the information sector.

He expressed his intention to seek a partnership with the ministry to carry out NOA’s statutory functions of value orientation and social mobilisation, including promoting national unity, patriotism, and civic responsibility.

Akwe also commended the state government for its efforts in sustaining peace and security, promoting sustainable agriculture, and supporting human capital development.(NAN)