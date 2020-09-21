Nasarawa Govt plans 3 star hotel in Lafia

Share the news













The Nasarawa State Government says it plans to construct a 3 star hotel in Lafia, as part of efforts aimed at exploring the tourism potential of the state. Mr Dogo Shammah the state’s Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism said this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lafia on Monday. “We intend to build a three star hotel in Lafia, because when investors come to the state, they will need a good environment to stay and in the state capital, we don’t have such type of environment yet.

“So, government has plans ahead for next year to build a three star hotel that will serve as tourists haven in the state,” Shammah said. He added that the state government also planned to build a film village and resort in Wamba Local Government Area (LGA) of the state to further explore the state’s tourism potential and generate more Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). He said that Wamba was chosen for the project because of the abundant tourism potential of the area. “This state film village and resort is going to be a place that will give our youths the opportunity to develop their talents and their potential so they will be reckon with and will go places.

“We have the potential in the state, all that is needed is for the youth to be given a push and this very film village and cultural resort will attend to that, it is also going to be an opening for job creation,” he said. Shammah said that the building when completed will be a first of its kind in the sense that it will have international touch in terms of structure and design, which will be unique in the Northern Nigeria. “It will meet international standard, a lot of people will be invited including friends of the governor and associates across the globe so that they can come and contribute​ to funding the project. That will be their own contribution to his administration,” he said.(NAN)

Related