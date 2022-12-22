Nasarawa govt inaugurates drugs revolving fund scheme

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa State Government on Thursday, inaugurated a drugs revolving fund scheme to ensure access to quality and affordable drugs and other medical consumables in public health facilities in the state.

Inaugurating the scheme in Lafia, Acting Gov. Emmanuel Akabe said that the scheme would be run by the state’s Drugs and Supplies Management Agency.

He noted that the agency was saddled with the responsibility of tackling circulation and consumption of fake, adulterated, substandard and expired products.

Akabe said that the establishment of the agency was part of government’s determination to ensure improved provision of healthcare services to the people.

He maintained that henceforth, all supplies of drugs and medical equipment would be from certified manufacturer or their suppliers through the agency.

The acting governor assured the people that with the agency in place, drugs in public medical facilities would be cheaper than those sold outside.

“The drugs will be cheaper, better quality and people will be sure of where they are coming from and can be traced.

“The lives of our citizens is of great concern to us, as such, we will do everything possible to ensure that they get the best services,” he said.

Akane further said that the government would establish the agency’s offices in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state for easy supply of products to medical facilities.

The acting governor also presented ambulances to some health facilities including the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, and Hospital Management Board.

Also speaking at the event, Commissioner for Health, Mr Ahmed Baba-Yahaya, said that the agency was established on March 13, 2021, when Gov. Abdullahi Sule, signed it into law.

He said that the agency started operation on October 2021, following the appointment of its first General Manager, Mr Haruna Muhammad-Wakili.

Baba-Yahaya said that the agency would also address the challenges associated with health commodities supplies at the public health facilities.

He noted that health was one of the topmost priority of the state government as such, it would continue to be committed toward achieving universal health coverage by making it accessible and affordable to all the citizens.

He added that the government had concluded plans to upgrade some medical facilities in the state to general hospitals.

In his remarks, Muhammad-Wakili thanked Gov Sule for the assignment given to him and his team and promised to deliver.

According to him, the agency will ensure uninterrupted availability of affordable medicines devoid of multi-level supply chain obstacles.

He said that the agency would rid the public medical facilities of fake, adulterated, substandard and expired pharmaceutical products.

“We will source, stock and distribute quality, affordable medicines and other health commodities to all health facilities in the state.

“It is also our mission to ensure sustainable availability of quality pharmaceutical products in all the 1, 201 health facilities in the state by 2024,” he said. (NAN)