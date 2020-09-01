Nasarawa Govt. expends over N700m to contain COVID-19

The Nasarawa State Taskforce on COVID-19 says it has expended over N700 million in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

Mr Ahmed Baba-Yahaya, Deputy Chairman of the taskforce made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lafia when the taskforce appeared before the State Assembly ad hoc committee on COVID-19.

Baba-Yahaya, who is the state’s Commissioner for Health, said that the taskforce had taken proactive steps toward curtailing the virus in the state.

He said: “It may interest you to know that so far, the sum of N700, 638,568.08 only has been expended in the fight against the Coronavirus in the state.

”The committee in the course of the execution of its assignment, took far reaching measures toward the control of the spread of the pandemic in the state.

”The state government has established isolation centres and equipped them with facilities in order to control the spread of the pandemic.

”We have also recorded cases of Coronavirus as most of the confirmed cases have been discharged while others are being managed in the Isolation centres in the state.”

Baba-Yahaya also told the committee that the state government had received cash donations, medical and other equipment from some organisations to fight COVID-19.

He said that the Federal Government also donated trucks of rice, palm oil and other condiments as palliatives to the state.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for taking proactive steps in tackling the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier, Mr Abdullahi Angibi, Chairman of the assembly ad hoc committee said it was constituted to monitor the activities of the state Taskforce on COVID-19.

”This committee was set up not to witch-hunt anybody but to monitor your activities, hence the need for your invitation to brief us on your activities so far,” he said.

Angibi said the House would do it’s best to support the state government in the fight against the pandemic.

Some of the committee members, who spoke during the meeting urged the taskforce to be more proactive in the area of sensitisation on the danger of the scourge and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on July 28, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, constituted a six-member ad hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state Taskforce on COVID-19.(NAN)