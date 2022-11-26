Nasarawa Govt embarks on drain projects to tackle ecological problems

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa government says it has begun drain construction projects to address ecological challenges in major towns across the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Yakubu Kwanta said this while inspecting the monthly environmental sanitation exercise on Saturday in Lafia.

He said the project is being implemented in collaboration between the state government and the World Bank, to address ecological problems in parts of the state.

“We have started the construction of drainage system in Lafia, it will be extended to Doma, Keffi and Nasarawa Local Government Areas,” he said.

He said the government had also strengthened the capacity of sanitary inspectors in the 13 local government areas to enhance sanitation and protect the environment.

The Commissioner, who expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance to the November round sanitation exercise, attributed the feat to the support of security agencies, community leaders, media and inspection team of the ministry.

He commended the residents, especially shop owners for the clearance exercise of blocked water ways in their environments, noting the trend resulted to low incidents of flood disaster in the state.

Kwanta urged the people to keep a clean environment to guard against outbreak of diseases.

“Residents should cooperate more with the government towards ensuring a clean environment, it is in their best interest.

“If the environment is clean, it will guard against possible outbreak of diseases, thereby ensuring improved healthy living of the people,’’ he said.

According to him, the monthly sanitation exercise is designed to enable the state to sustain its cleanliness status.

Meanwhile, Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Environment Officer in the ministry, said that 73 persons had been prosecuted by the mobile courts for allegedly violating the environmental sanitation laws across the state. (NAN).