The Nasarawa State Government has donated 200 acres of land to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for the building of a regional training academy on trafficking in persons.A statement signed by the

Head, Press and Public Relations unit of the agency, Mrs Stella Nezan, and issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Friday, said that the donation was in fulfilment of an earlier promise by the state government, as its contribution to the fight against trafficking in Nigeria.The statement added that the donation was conveyed to NAPTIP’s Director General, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, when she led her team on a visit to His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Ahmed Hassan,

the Yakanaji of Uke Kingdom of Nasarawa, on Thursday, April 22.The statement disclosed that the Royal father used the opportunity of her visit to confer on the Director General, the traditional title of Zinariyan Yakanaje Uke Kingdom, meaning ”The Gold of Uke Kingdom”.According to the statement, the Royal father explained that the NAPTIP boss was a princess of the Kingdom and had always been their pride.The statement quoted the traditional ruler as saying that the title was aimed at encouraging the DG to do her best for the country in the fight against human trafficking.“

We have no doubts in your ability to discharge your function appropriately. Go to the world and exhibit the good home training you have received,” the statement further quoted Hassan as saying.

In her response, Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed her appreciation to the royal father and the Kingdom, for finding her worthy of such a title,

pledging that she would not disappoint the people of the State and President Muhammadu Buhari, in the discharge of her duties.She also thanked the state Governor for providing the large expanse of land to the agency,

for the building of the Regional training academy on trafficking in persons.Sulaiman-Ibrahim called on all stakeholders to join hands with the agency in the fight against human trafficking and to ensure the actualisation of the regional training academy in Nigeria. (NAN)

