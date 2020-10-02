Nasarawa govt. distributes N65m science, technical equipment to schools

Share the news













Nasarawa State Government distributed science and technical education equipment worth N65 million to private and public secondary schools in the state on Friday in Lafia. The distribution was made preparatory to schools resumption on Oct. 5. Hajiya Fatu Sabo, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology said the exercise was in fulfilment of promises made by Gov. Abdullahi Sule to improve the quality of education in the state. The state allocated 26 per cent of its 2020 budget to the education sector in compliance with UNESCO’s recommendation. Equipment distributed included teaching aid for special schools as well as upkeep for 418 public secondary schools.

The commissioner explained that N33 million was spent on teaching aids, N11 million on technical equipment, N3 million on science equipment, N6 million on Special Schools, while N12 million was distributed for upkeep. “The government has also made provision for upkeep to all Chief Evaluation Officers in all secondary schools in the state for the first time,’’ the commissioner said. She said that teaching aid, science equipment and technical equipment were also distributed to private schools as support given the effects of COVID-19 on the operations of the schools. The commissioner also said that ahead of schools resumption on Oct. 5, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources had been directed to fumigate sections of schools left out in the earlier exercise when exit classes resumed school.

Sabo stressed that the ministry had put machinery on ground to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. She also called on parents to provide face masks for their children as none of them would be allowed access if they did not have face masks. “What we are most concerned with is the safety of the students and staff. The schools were fumigated, safety equipment such as hand sanitisers, face masks were provided.

“We would also ensure physical distancing and regular hand washing,’’ she said. In his remarks, , Christopher Ogiri, President, All-Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS) expressed gratitude to the governor for the timely support to schools. He said the gesture, which was extended to private schools as well, would go a long way to ensure efficiency and improved quality of education in the state. (NAN)

