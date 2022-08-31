Nasarawa govt. distributes ATM cards to NG- CARES beneficiaries

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State Community and Social Development Agency, has inaugurated the distribution of ATM cards for the collection of monthly stipend to beneficiaries of COVID-19 palliative.

The gesture would be extended under the Action or the Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES) programmes in the state.

This, the agency said, was to ensure accountability and transparency, as well as to pull the youths in the state out of poverty.

Mr Ahmed Saidu, the General Manager of the agency, inaugurated the distribution on Wednesday in Lafia to over 200 beneficiaries of the Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the programme was designed to take people, especially vulnerable and less privileged ones out of poverty in the state.

The general manager said that the beneficiaries would be deployed to schools, markets, hospitals among others within their communities .

“After which you will be paid N10,000 monthly stipend,” he said.

Saidu urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of their stipends to improve on their livelihood.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for initiating and implementing the programme, thereby pulling the youths out of poverty.

On his part, the State Coordinator of the NG- CARES, Mr Umar Dahiru said that NG-ARES was for the poor and vulnerable persons across the 13 local government areas of the state.

He said that measures have been put in place to ensure the success of the programme in the state.

The coordinator said that over 2,800 beneficiaries across the 13 LGAs would benefit from the programme.

In his remarks, the Secretary of Lafia Local Government Area of the state, Mr Mohammed Haliru, appreciated the agency for choosing the council for the event.

He charged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by being dedicated to their duties and supporting government policies and programmes to succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that some of the beneficiaries, who spoke during the event commended the state government for the gesture.

They also promised to be dedicated to their duties. (NAN)

