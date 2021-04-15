Nasarawa govt committed to safe environment, natural sites

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Nasarawa state government, has reiterated its to protect the , particularly its natural sites.

The Commissioner for and Natural Resources, Musa Ibrahim-Abubakar, said this during an assessment visit to Tungan-Nupawa Lake, in Lafia East Area on Thursday.

Ibrahim-Abubakar was accompanied by his counterpart Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Dogo Shammah.

He explained that the visit was to assess the lake before taking of the site by the state government for benefit of the community and the entire state.

The commissioner identified indiscriminate felling of trees along the Lake Bank and removal of waterliley as some of human activities threatening the water body and called for a change of attitude.

Also, the commissioner for information explained that the state government had concluded plans to develop the Tungan-Nupawa Lake in an to develop tourism of the state.

He told the Tungan-Nupawa community that the road linking with Asakio had already been captured in this year’s budget and advised to always support government’s efforts good of all.

that the entourage which also comprised the Overseer, Lafia East Area, Shuaibu Buba, Director of Tourism, Ministry of information, Mr Cyril Agyele among others, crossed the lake in a canoe to assess the area.

Earlier, the team visited sarkin Tungan-Nupawa, Alhaji Ahmadu Jibrin and the Osakio of Owusakio, Mr.Osula Inarigu where the royal fathers assured the commissioners of their support and prayed for success of the project. ()

Tags: , , ,