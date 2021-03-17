Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says his administration is committed to boosting infrastructure in order to enhance the standard of living of the people of the state.

Sule stated this on Wednesday while playing host to Migili Nation led by Zhe Migili, Dr Ayuba Agwadu Audu, at Government House, Lafia.

He said that improving infrastructure would also promote peace and development in the state.

He commended the Migili Nation for the visit and for supporting his administration, and urged them to sustain the tempo.

“My administration will continue to key into good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

“I urge you to continue to live in peace and support my administration in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” governor said.

According to him, “my administration will continue to operate an open door policy, inclusiveness and will carry communities along, in the interest of peace and development.”

Sule urged the people of the state to continue to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

Earlier, the Zhe Migili of Migili nation said that they were at the Government House to thank Gov. Sule for appointing Mr Aloko Flashman, as the Acting General Manager of the State Broadcasting Service.

Audu’s speech was presented by Sonny Agassi, the Director-General of Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS).

He said that the visit was also to thank the governor for appointing Mr Daniel Agidi as the Chairman of the Governing Council, College of Education, Akwanga.

The traditional ruler also thanked the governor for appointing other sons of Migili nation into various government positions, as well as for embarking on construction of road in their community. (NAN)

