The Nasarawa State Government has warned that henceforth, anyone caught dumping refuse indiscriminately will be dealt with in line with the state extant environmental sanitation laws.

Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Erosion Control and Waste Management, gave the warning in Karu while speaking with newsmen.

Jibrin-Gurku expressed concern that some of the state’s residents, especially those residing on the Abuja-Keffi expressway, dump refuse on the road.

“The Nasarwa state government has provided designated dump sites and provided the State Waste Management Bureau with enough equipment and manpower to keep the environment clean and healthy.

“But in spite of these efforts, some people continue to dump waste into gutters, canals, highways, street corners and other available spaces.

“This has negative effects on our health and societal development.’’ (NAN)

