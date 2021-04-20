Nasarawa Govt. cautions residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

April 20, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Nasarawa State Government has warned that henceforth, anyone caught dumping refuse indiscriminately be dealt with line with the state extant sanitation laws.

Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, the Special Adviser Gov. Abdullahi Sule Erosion Control and Waste Management, gave the warning Karu while speaking with newsmen.

Jibrin-Gurku expressed concern that some of the state’s residents, especially those residing the -Keffi expressway, dump refuse the .

“The Nasarwa state government has provided designated dump sites and provided the State Waste Management Bureau with enough equipment and manpower keep the environment clean and healthy.

“But spite of these , some people continue dump waste into gutters, canals, highways, street corners and other available spaces.

“This has negative effects on our health and societal development.’’ (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,