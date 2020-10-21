Nasarawa Govt. begins payment of salaries of newly-employed teachers October

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, said on Wednesday that the State Government would commence payment of salaries of 2,250 newly-employed teachers in October.

Sabo said this was to ensure optimum productivity,enhance standard of education and improve on the lives of the teachers.

She disclosed this when officials of her ministry appeared before the House Committee on Education to assess its 2020 budget performance in Lafia on Wednesday.

She said Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration had given utmost priority to the education sector for improved standard of education through its various educational policies and programmes

Responding, Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman of the committee, said that the invitation extended to the ministry was to assess its 2020 budget performance.

Ogazi (APC-Kokona East) said that the committee would continue to give the ministry and the state government the necessary support in order to ensure improved standard of education in the state.

” We will continue to do our best in ensuring quality and improved standard of education in the state,” he said.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for ensuring prompt payment of salaries of civil servants in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that issue of delay in salaries of lecturers of tertiary institutions in the state was also brought forward and the need for state government to expedite the process of taking over their payments was also extensively discussed.

Meantime, the management of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia appeared before the committee for the school’s 2020 budget performance assessment.

Mrs Justina Kotso, the Rector of the Polytechnic, who was represented by Mr Obande Jonathan, Dean of Studies, appealed to the state government for prompt payment of salaries and gratituties of lecturers.

Also, Alhaji Abdullahi Abu Galadima, the Chairman, Nasarawa State Teachers Service Commission along side other members of the commission also appeared before the committee for the commission’s 2020 budget performance assessment where the committee expressed happiness with their performance. ( NAN)