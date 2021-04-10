The Nasarawa State Government has awarded contracts for the construction of two markets in Akwanga and Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Arc. Shehu Tukur, Principal partner, Canoni Associates firm supervising the projects, stated this on Saturday in Akwanga while handing over the designs of the sites to the contractors on behalf of the state government.

He said the markets included a 140-shops international standard neighbourhood market with state-of-the-arts facilities in Akwanga as well as a 450-shop modern market in Nasarawa-Eggon.

According to Tukur, the neighborhood market in Akwanga would be the third in the state, apart from the ones in Lafia and Keffi LGAs.

He also said governent had awarded contract for the remodelling of Very Important Personalities (VIP) guest house in Akwanga and the construction of befitting 300 capacity event centre.

He noted that the event centre would the first to be constructed by the government since the state was created in 1996.

“I am assuring everyone that the consulting firm will monitor the three projects to ensure that the contractors adhere to standard based on the contracts agreements,” he said.

He promised that the two markets, VIP guest house and the event centre would be delivered by December 2021.

Responding separately, Samuel Meshi and Danlami Idris, Chairmen of Akwanga and Nassarawa-Eggon LGAs expressed gratitude to Governor Abdullahi Sule for the gesture.

The Chairman of Akwanga represented by Safianu Isa, Deputy Chairman of the area, his Nassarawa-Eggon counterpart represented by Paul Ebuga, Secretary of the LGA, promised to provide necessary support.

They both promised effective supervision of the contract to ensure timely completion of the projects.

In his remarks, Turaki Gamji, President of Nasarawa State Traders Association, expressed gratitude to the governor for giving attention to the welfare of traders.

Gamji described the governor as traders’ friendly and promised to support his administration.

The occasion was attended by stakeholders especially, elected and appointed government officials from the two LGAs.(NAN)

