Nasarawa Govit warns against illegal mining

The Naarawa State Government has warned illegal miners in the state to stop their activities henceforth or risk wrath of law.

Alhaji Musa Ibrahim, the state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, gave the warning on Thursday in Lafia during the review meeting of the state committee drafting mineral policy.

He said that the state government would not fold its hands to watch illegal miners destroy and stunt the development of the state.

Ibrahim said that the state government would continue to monitor the activities of miners periodically for the benefit of the host communities and the state at large.

“What we are doing is the concern of every responsible government in order to bring speedy development to the state and the country at large.

“We will continue to harness our mineral resources for the benefit of the host communities and the state at large, considering the importance of mineral resources to human and societal development,” he said.

He added that the policy would benefit both the investors, host communities and the government, when finally adopted.

The commissioner also assured of the government’s continued readiness to be responsible to its citizenry.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s efforts in the mineral sector, while calling on the people of the state to support the govenor to succeed.

On his part, Prof. Shedrack Jatau of Nasarawa State University Keffi while moderating the review meeting explained that it was aimed at ensuring that the state take advantage of its resources.

“With the view to maximising the benefits for its citizenry,” he said

Also speaking, Emir of Azara, Dr Kabiru Musa, emphasised the need for advocacy and sensitisation of traditional rulers on the need to synergise with the government towards achieving desired results. (NAN)

