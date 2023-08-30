Nasarawa governorship tribunal fixes Sept. 14 for adoption of written addresses 

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia has fixed Friday, Sept. 14, for adoption of final written addresses by counsels to the petitioner and the three defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr David Ombugadu, governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is challenging the declaration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the 2023 governorship polls.

Chairman of the three-man panel, Ezekiel Ajayi, adjourned sitting and fixed a date after counsel to the third defendant, the APC applied to close his defence.

The sitting of Wednesday, Aug. 30 was slated for the commencement of defence by the third defendant.

Earlier, Counsel to APC, Mathew Burkaa (SAN), who opened their defence, applied to close their case without calling any witness.

On his part, Samuel Jubril-Okutepa (SAN), counsel to the petitioner, pointed out that the defendant has nothing to prove their case, which was why they could not provide any witness.

He added that with the action of the defendant, the petition was left undefended.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

