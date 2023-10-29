Nasarawa governorship litigation : PDP urges supporters to ignore media trial

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members in Nasarawa state to remain focussed and ignore media trial over the on-going litigation on the governorship election in the state.

Alh. Ibrahim Hamza, Nasarawa state Publicity Secretary of the PDP gave the admonition in a statement he issued and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Hamza said his advise was sequel to a scaled-up media campaign by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its supporters on the recent judgment of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which ousted Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

The tribunal in its judgment had declared the candidate of the PDP, Dr. David Ombugadu as winner of the governorship election in the state and ordered INEC to issue him with Certificate of Return.

The Governor and his party, APC, had filed an appeal against the decision of the tribunal

“It has come to our attention that the outgoing governor of Nasarawa state, AA Sule and his handlers have continued to spin the outcome of the tribunal ruling in order to whip up judicial sentiments ahead of his appeal in court.

“Also, we have noticed that the Nasarawa state APC, and some political appointees of Gov. Sule have scaled up media appearances

in an attempt to analyse and extrapolate the outcome of the judgment in order to arrive at a goal conceived in their minds and wishes.

“In this regard, and as he usually does, our incoming governor, Dr. David Ombugadu, in consultation with the party and its leaders, has further advised all our members and supporters to desist from joining issues with the APC in Nasarawa state.

“Instead, they should stay focused and not allow themselves to be preyed into any form of distraction while assuring that their mandate freely and widely given to him is still safe and secured under the rule of law,” Hamza said.

He said at a recent meeting with the Nasarawa state Director of State Security Service where both PDP and APC were advised to guide their supporters against the use of foul language and insults.

He said after the meeting, his party had been moderating the utterances of its supporters and members and toning down their responses and replies in order not to overheat the state.

Hamza added that while his party had chosen to respect the admonition by the DSS, the APC had, on the other hand, been hurling insults instead of advancing logical and sound ideas in public discourse.

“They have failed so far to desist from discussing matters pending before the courts and have instead chosen media platforms as their tribunal tantamount to exhibiting sub-judicial tendencies.

“Their new tactics come with insult as full package, which has been added to it.

“Need we remind them that this practice not only negates the integrity of legal proceedings, but they also undermine the principles of justice and peace in an attempt to intimidate and cow the courts.

‘In a democracy, the courts play a critical role in adjudicating legal disputes and ensuring that justice is served,” he said.

Hamza stressed that matters pending in court are subject to the rules and procedures of the legal system, design to protect the rights of all parties involved and maintain impartiality. (NAN)

