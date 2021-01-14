Nasarawa governor’s wife decries quacry in engineering

The Wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Salifat Abdullahi-Sule, on Thursday decried quacry in engineering, urging that quacks should be exposed.
Abdullahi-Sule made the observation when she hosted the state leaders of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in her office, at the Government House, Lafia.
She said that engineers played vital roles in the development of any society, adding that it was imperative for the society to fish out quacks in the profession.
The governor’s wife attributed increasing cases of building collapse to non-adherence to extant building regulations.
She urged the society to encourage women to study engineering courses.
Abdullahi-Sule also advised engineers to discharge their duties professionally and bring their expertise to bear in the development of infrastructure.
She added that they should contribute their quotas toward achieving the state government’s goal of transforming the state.
Earlier, the Chairman of the society, Mr Thomas Ishiaku, said that the visit was meant to introduce new executives of the chapter to the governor’s wife.
NAN reports that the chapter appointed the governor’s wife it patron. (NAN)
Leave a Reply