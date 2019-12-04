Nasarawa governor presents N100.5bn budget for 2020

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Wednesday, presented a budget of N100.5 billion for 2020 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Sule, while presenting the budget tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development”, said it was in line with his administration’s policy anchored on prudence, transparency and accountability.

“I hereby present the 2020 appropriation bill of N100.5 billion to you for your consideration and approval,” he said.

He said the budget was made up of N56.8 billion recurrent expenditure and N43.8 billion capital expenditure.

He explained that education, science and ICT got the highest allocation of N26.3billion, followed by works with N18 billion.



Sule said government and general administration was allocated N16.8 billion; finance, investment and trade got N11 billion; health N9.7 billion, while Agriculture and Water Resources was allocated N2.44 billion.

He assured the people that the budget would be used to complete all ongoing projects, provide social services, youth empowerment among others.

Sule said his administration would also create an enabling environment for business to thrive as a way of wooing investors towards industrialisation of the state.

The governor urged the lawmakers to give the budget speedy passage to enable government execute developmental projects across the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the House, while receiving the budget assured of its speedy passage to enable people benefit from dividends of democracy.

“I therefore call on all government Agencies, Ministries and Parastatals (MDAs) to cooperate with the house so that the budget will be passed in the shortest possible time,” he said.

The speaker also assured the governor of the legislatures commitment towards partnering with the executive to take the state to the next level of development. (NAN)