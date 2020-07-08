Nasarawa governor lauds Buhari over AKK Gas Pipeline project

Share the news













Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the commencement of work on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline (AKKP) project.

Sule gave the commendation in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Addra, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) on Wednesday in Lafia.

The governor described the project as a key infrastructure that would boost economic activities across the country.

“I am convinced that the Buhari-led administration has the capacity and commitment to deliver on the 614 km pipeline developed to transport natural gas from the South to the central part of Nigeria.

“It is important that the multiplier effect of the project is the needed catalyst to revive industries that will create wealth and reduce unemployment in the country,” Sule said.

On the Ajaokuta Steel project, Sule said the completion of the project would have positive impact on the nation’s economy.

The AKKP project, part of Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline project, is planned to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta in Kogi to Kano, passing through many states and urban centres. (NAN)

