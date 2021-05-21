Nasarawa Governor flags off construction of 74 kilometres rural roads

Governor Sule of Nasarawa State on , flagged construction of the  57 kilometres Mararaba Arusu/ Amba/Bassa rural road Kokona Local Government Area.

He also flagged of construction of the 17 kilometres Moroa rural road  Akwanga Local Government Area as  part of activities to commemorate the second  anniversary of his administration.

Speaking at the flag ceremonies, Governor Sule said road construction was one of his administration’s initiative to open rural communities.

He said that the roads when completed, help to boost agricultural and economic activities the area as farmers transport their produce to the markets with ease.

The governor maintained that his administration was committed towards impacting  the lives of all the people positively.

“We will cater for the needs of all categories of people including the rural communities, ” he said.Sule promised to sustain the provision of infrastructure for the rapid socio-economic development of the state. (NAN)

