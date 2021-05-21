Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Friday, flagged off construction of the 57 kilometres Mararaba Arusu/ Amba/Bassa rural road in Kokona Local Government Area.

He also flagged of construction of the 17 kilometres Moroa rural road Akwanga Local Government Area as part of activities to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration.

Speaking at the flag off ceremonies, Governor Sule said road construction was one of his administration’s initiative to open up rural communities.

He said that the roads when completed, would help to boost agricultural and economic activities in the area as farmers would transport their produce to the markets with ease.

The governor maintained that his administration was committed towards impacting the lives of all the people positively.

“We will cater for the needs of all categories of people including the rural communities, ” he said.Sule promised to sustain the provision of infrastructure for the rapid socio-economic development of the state. (NAN)

