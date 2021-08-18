Nasarawa Fire Service records 87 fire incidents in 6 months

The Nasarawa State Fire Service says it recorded 87 fire incidents across the state between January and June.

Mrs Hannatu George, the state’s Director of Fire Service made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Wednesday.

She said that the service received 98 distress calls during the period under review.

Geroge said that 87 of those calls had to do with fire outbreaks, while seven were for rescue operations with four recorded as being false alarms.

She said that the service was able to save three lives from the rescue operations.

“The estimated value of property lost to the fire incidents is N286 million, while the estimated value of property saved is N6 billion and most of the fire incidents occurred in residential houses,” she said.

George attributed the fire incidents to carelessness, misuse of electrical equipment and cooking gas.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to residents to always be fire conscious and avoid overloading electrical sockets,“she said.

She advised residents to maintain and place their cooking gas cylinders in appropriate locations from the reach of children.

The director said that plans were ongoing to get for additional manpower and constant training of personnel of the service across the state.

She appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his support towards repositioning the service for better service delivery.

George, however, solicited for the establishment of fire stations in Local Government areas of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...