Nasarawa executive, legislature, judiciary enjoy good working relationship -Gov.Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says his administration enjoys excellent working relationship with the judiciary, as well as the legislature. Sule stated this while hosting the President and members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), at the Government House, Lafia on Wednesday. He further said that as a means to foster cordial relationship between the three arms of government, they would be having a meeting next week to appraise how well to serve the people of the state. The governor explained that his administration is doing everything possible to resolve many of her security challenges.

Sule said that there are still grey areas that required further clarification so that people who do not mean well for the state, can be effectively prosecuted. “We believe it is necessary for us to sit down together, to be able to prosecute and send the people who don’t mean well to jail where they belong,” the governor said.

He used the opportunity of the visit to highlight inroads by his administration in the judiciary, stressing that government will always provide necessary tools to ensure efficient discharge of responsibilities. “On assumption of office, I realised that some of our magistrates are going to work on motorcycles. Within a short time, we were able to provide each magistrate with a vehicle to facilitate the discharge of their responsibility,” he said.

While commenting on the efforts of his administration to provide affordable housing for the residents, Sule disclosed that his administration would be allocating 50 houses to lawyers in the state. “As I am talking to you, we have Family Homes, as well as various other developers that are building homes and they are going to be given to the various people living in Nasarawa state at subsidized rates. “I will be more than happy if you select, like say you have 50 lawyers now you want them to be given houses, we will be more than happy to give them 50 houses so that they can start with that,” he added. Speaking earlier, the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, said he was in Nasarawa State to meet with members of the bar, with a view to understanding the issues affecting them. (NAN)

