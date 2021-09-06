Nasarawa deputy gov. donates N1m to 100 women to boost their business

Emmanuel Akabe, the Nasarawa state Deputy Governor, has donated N1 million to 100 women petty traders from the ten electoral wards of Doma local area of the state, to boost their business activities and improve their standard of living

Each of the beneficiary received the sum of N10,000 each.

Disbursing the funds to the beneficiaries on Monday, in Doma, Akabe urged them to make proper of the funds to improve their businesses.

” You are to the funds to boost your business activities in order to change your lives and that of your family members positively,” he said.

Akabe stressed that he will continue to support the less privileged in the society, to enable them become self-reliant and contribute their quota to the development of the society.

He called on the people of the area to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule administration to succeed, while ensuring that they lived in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations overall development of the state.

Also speaking, the APC Chairman, Doma local area, Mr Abdullahi Jibrin, applauded the deputy governor for his commitment in assisting the downtrodden.

He has also called on the beneficiaries to the money purpose it was meant, towards changing their lives positively.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that some of the beneficiaries, who spoke during the event appreciated the deputy governor gesture, saying that the funds would enhance their businesses. (NAN) 

