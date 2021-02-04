Nasarawa dep. gov. sues for unity among residents

Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, has sued for unity and peaceful coexistence among residents for adequate development in the state. Akabe made the call in Doma on Wednesday at a meeting with Islamic leaders of Doma Local Government Area of the State. He said that the meeting was to carry residents along in government’s desire to bring democratic dividends to the grassroots as promised by Gov. Abdullahi Sule during his election campaigns.

Akabe restated the government’s resolve on developmental projects and policies that would improve the lives of the people at the grassroots. He said that the development of the grassroots was the true test of good governance and indicated the level to which government responded to the needs of the people. Akabe said this could only be achieved under a peaceful atmosphere that includes good governance, understanding, accountability, participation and responsiveness.

“No society can achieve any meaningful progress in an atmosphere of rancour, hence the need for the people to embrace peace at all times. “You are the closest to the people at the grassroots. This meeting will help us to know the needs of the people with the view of addressing them,’’ he said. Akabe enjoined them to continue to preach the message of peace to their subjects as no society will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace.

He also called on the people of the state to be law abiding, respect constituted authourities and be tolerant irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliations. Responding, the Chief Imam of Doma, Mr Adam Yahaya, assured the government of prayers and support for its success. He urged the deputy governor to ensure more appointments for the people of the area in the administration. (NAN)