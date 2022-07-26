Nasarawa Court Sends Five Yahoo Boys to Jail for Defrauding Foreigners

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Abuja Zonal Command has secured the conviction and sentencing of five internet fraudsters before Justice N.I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The convicts are Francis Chukwuka Okwechime, Olaniyi Odunayo Precious, Israel Stephen Auta, Oluwabori Azeez Rafiu and David Stephen. They were convicted on one count charge each bordering on internet related fraud.

Okwechime fraudulently impersonated one Joseph Michael, an American soldier to defraud one Molly of $350 (Three Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars), while Olaniyi sent electronic messages with the intent to defraud one Samuel Mayona.

Similarly, Israel pretended to be Ivy Jordan, an American, with the intent to defraud unsuspecting internet users while Oluwabori, using various social media apps, impersonated John Albert and Raymond Lee from Singapore to gain advantage to himself. Just as Stephen impersonated one Major_hack007 with the intent to defraud innocent internet users.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.

In view of their pleas, Justice Afolabi sentenced Olaniyi and Stephen to two years imprisonment with the option of fine of N150, 000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) and N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) respectively. Israel and Oluwabori both bagged six months prison term and a fine of N50, 000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) each, while Okwechime was sentenced to a fine of N100, 000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

The Court further ordered that Olaniyi forfeits the proceeds of crime including an Infinix Note 10 mobile phone to the Federal Government.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

