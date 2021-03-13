Nasarawa council boss receives COVID-19 vaccine, tasks residents on vaccination

Mr Emma Yaro, the Overseer of Akun Development Area of Nasarawa , has received AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, urgingresidentts to accept the vaccination.

He said availing oneself of the vaccine make the people to remain safe and ensure the immunity of other residents.

Yaro, while speaking after being vaccinated in Akun on Friday, said that he has exhibited leadership by in order to give other people confidence on the efficacy of the vaccine.

According to him, the vaccine safe and urged the people of the area to embrace it in the interest of health and overall development of the society.

“I want to use this medium to call on the people of Akun and its to get themselves to be vaccinated as the vaccine safe.

“Members of the should avail themselves of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

“This to protect them from coronavirus in the interest of interest and overall development of the country,” he said.

Yaro also urged the people of the area to use facemasks and adhere strictly to other COVID-19 protocols to prevent infection.

He restated his continued commitment to key into good health policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

The overseer also called on the people of the area Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed and to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Besides, he enjoined them to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council boss got vaccinated, other residents queued up vaccination at the Primary Health Care Centre, Akpata, Akun Development Area of the . (NAN)

