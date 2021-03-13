Mr Emma Yaro, the Overseer of Akun Development Area of Nasarawa State, has received AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, urgingresidentts to accept the vaccination.

He said availing oneself of the vaccine would make the people to remain safe and ensure the immunity of other residents.

Yaro, while speaking after being vaccinated in Akun on Friday, said that he has exhibited leadership by example in order to give other people confidence on the efficacy of the vaccine.

According to him, the vaccine is safe and urged the people of the area to embrace it in the interest of their health and for the overall development of the society.

“I want to use this medium to call on the people of Akun and its environ to get themselves to be vaccinated as the vaccine is safe.

“Members of the public should avail themselves of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

“This is to protect them from coronavirus in the interest of their interest and for the overall development of the country,” he said.

Yaro also urged the people of the area to use their facemasks and adhere strictly to other COVID-19 protocols to prevent infection.

He restated his continued commitment to key into good health policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

The overseer also called on the people of the area to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed and to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Besides, he enjoined them to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that immediately the council boss got vaccinated, other residents queued up for the vaccination at the Primary Health Care Centre, Akpata, Akun Development Area of the state. (NAN)

