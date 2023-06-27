Nasarawa community seeks establishment of govt.  secondary school 

By Blessing Ibegbu,

The Apiawoyi community in Aso Kodape Electoral Ward of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has appealed to the state government to establish a government secondary in the community.

The chief of the community, Mr Gaya Shifilo made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Tuesday.

Shifilo said that the community over the years has been anxious and hoping for the establishment of a government secondary.

He said that if the government cannot establish one for the community now, it can upgrade the community school with block of seven classrooms, which was donated by a foreign NGO, Butterfield Foundation.

According to him, if the government establishes or approves a secondary school in the community, it will bring about development.

“If government secondary school is approved for Apiawoyi community, this will encourage the villagers, and also help the people intellectually.

“The youths in the community, after graduating from primary school will feel encouraged to further their education by going to secondary, it will also open doors for employment too.

“Parents will not have to be thinking of spending so much on school fees and transportation for their wards to go far in order to just acquire secondary education”.

He added that if many youths go to secondary school without hitches, youthful exuberance would be checked and crime rate will reduce.

Shifilo commended the state government for the primary it built for the community, adding that the children of Apiawoyi community had benefited greatly from it.

Mrs Rifkatu Bamayi, Head Mistress of the LEA primary school, Apiawoyi told NAN that there was an urgent need for a government secondary school in the community.

She said that having a government secondary in the community, would motivate the pupils to further their higher without fear of not affording a private secondary school.

Bamayi said that if established, children from the community would no longer to travel far to acquire secondary education in a government school. (NAN)

