Nasarawa Community hails Gov. Sule, Assemblyman for impacting on lives

Udege A A Sule Progressive Forum in Nassrawa State, has lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule for implementing policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the community and the state at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Udege A A Forum is a group that roots for the success of Gov. Abdullahi Audu Sule’s administration, hence the Adoption of the governor’s initials `AA’ in theirs.

The forum also commended Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, member representing Udege/Loko Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, for initiating similar projects that affect their lives positively.

Mr Paul Onarigu, the former Speaker, Nasarawa Local Government Legislative Council and A A Sule Coordinator of Udege Development Area of the state gave the commendation when the forum paid Okpoku a visit in Okpoku, Lafia, on Wednesday.

He said that the community would forever remain grateful to the governor and the Assemblyman for touching their lives positively.

“This group is a pressure group that monitors the activities of the governor. The governor is doing well in almost all sectors of the economy.

“His is constructing road from Mararaba to Udege-Mbeki and he is also building primary schools in Mararaba.

“All the five wards in Udege are benefitting from the ongoing construction of Primary School among others,” he said.

On security, he hailed the governor for taking proactive steps in addressing the security challenges facing the community and other parts of the state.

The forum also appreciated the lawmaker for sinking about five boreholes with generating sets among other infrastructural development in his constituency.

“We are thanking you for building Primary Health Care Clinic (PHC), construction of classroom blocks, youth and women empowerment.

“You have also intervened in reconstructing the collapsed bridge in Onda/Kana community,” he said.

Responding, Alhaji Okpoku (APC-Udege/Loko), appreciated the forum for the visit and assured of his continued readiness to impact on the lives of his constituents positively.

Okpoku also assured of sound and quality representation at the state legislature to enable the people of the community to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The Assemblyman called on the people of the constituency and the state to support Gov. Sule’s administration to enable it to succeed.

He also enjoined the people of the constituency to live in peace, be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another for development to thrive. (NAN)

