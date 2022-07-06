Nasarawa community builds school, hospital through self-help

Ezhiba community in Nasarawa State has completed water, electricity, hospital and school projects it initiated to improve the living standard of people in the area.

The initiative has impressed the District Head of Wakama, Chief Adams Makka-Nangba, who visited Ezhiba on Wednesday.

He said that the initiative was apt, as it was meant to solve problems in the community for the betterment of all.

“I am impressed with the efforts of the community. You brought electricity from OLA, Akpata, the Headquarters of Akun Development Area to this place.

“The community built primary school which was approved by the government and you have also built primary healthcare centre, among others.

“Your sons, the Councillor of Wakama ward, Mr Thomas Anyu-Bako and Chief Awayi Kuje of News Agency of Nigeria rehabilitated two boreholes for the community.

“The community has done well in self help projects execution,” he said.

The district head appealed to the state government to provide road to the community through the Akwanga Bye-pass.

“This is to boost transportation, agriculture, socio-economic activities and improve the standard of living of the people of the community.

“I am also calling on the state government to build standard classrooms in the school and upgrade infrastructure in the community.

“Modern equipment in the clinic, transformer and concrete poles among others are needed to better the standard of living of people of the community,” Makka-Nangba said.

The district head told all members of the community not to relent in contributing positively to the growth of the area.

He urged other communities in the district to emulate the initiative of Ezhiba community, to provide solutions to their pressing challenges.

In their separate remarks, the village head, Chief Paul Angbre and Mr Sule Alaku, Ezhiba chapter Chairman of Eggon Cultural and Development Association, pledged to sustain the initiative.

They, however, appealed to the state and local government to provide more infrastructure in the community to improve their living standard. ( NAN)

