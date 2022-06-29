Nasarawa commissioner urges aggrieved APC members to sheath swords

Amb. Lucky Isaac, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, has urged aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to put aside their differences.

Isaac urged the APC faithful to sheath their swords and work for the success of the party ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

He made the call on Wednesday, during an APC stakeholders’ expanded reconciliatory meeting at Wamba, Wamba Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

The commissioner also urged members of the party to embrace unity and peace for APC’s success beyond 2023.

While congratulating winners of the recent APC primaries; Isaac pleaded with aggrieved members of the party to show spirit of sportsmanship.

“Join forces with all flagbearers of the party in the council to emerge victorious in the general elections,” he urged.

Isaac said that Gov. Abdullahi Sule was fully committed to the affairs and activities of the APC.

“And he is working assiduously with all chapters of the party across the state to restore complete peace wherever there is a rift,” the commissioner said.

Isaac also urged the people of the area and Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The commissioner called on the people of the area, and the state at large, to vote for Sule to succeed beyond 2023.

Also speaking, Mr Murtala Lamus, Special Adviser to the governor on Special Duties, said the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to address some pressing issues within the party in the area.

“The meeting was called in order to brainstorm on how to take our party forward and beyond 2023,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that those in attendance included: Mohammed Barde, Deputy State Chairman, APC), Alhaji Aliyu Dogara, member representing Wamba constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Ashiru Suleiman Executive Chairman, Wamba Local Government Area, among others. (NAN)

