Nasarawa CJ appeals for payment of benefits to retired judges

Justice Suleiman Dikko, the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State has appealed to the state government to pay the benefits of retired judges and other judicial staff in the state.

Dikko made the appeal on Wednesday in Lafia at the valedictory session held in honour of Retired Justice John Viko, who had attended 65 years of age.

He urged the state government to always pay gratuities of retired judges and other staff of the judiciary.

The CJ said that lack of prompt payment of retirement benefits to judicial workers after service was causing them untold hardship.

He said that the payment of such benefits would encourage those in active service to show more dedication to the service of the state judiciary and would in turn enhance justice administration in the state.

The chief judge also warned judicial officers against corrupt practises, saying anyone caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.

On his part, Hassan Liman, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who is the first SAN from Nasarawa State, described Viko as a humble, friendly and yet firm judge.

Liman also appealed to the state government to pay the gratuity of the retired judge and other staff promptly in order to make their life worthwhile in retirement.

He urged the management of the court and the striking judicial staff union to amicably resolve their differences in the interest of justice administration.

Similarly, the state’s Commissioner for Justice, and Attorney-General called on the judiciary to support and cooperate with the executive to develop the state.

He, therefore, assured them that the state government would continue to give priority to the welfare of judges and other judicial staff. (NAN)