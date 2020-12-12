Nasarawa Broadcasting Service GM solicits support for Gov Sule’s policies, programmes

Alhaji Yusuf Musa, General Manager, Nasarawa State Broadcasting Service, has called on people of the state to continue to support the policies and programmes of Gov Abdullahi Sule, to ensure rapid growth of the north-central state.

Musa, a member of the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) Board of Directors, made the call when he hosted a political pressure Group, “Wai Waye Adon Tafiya, AA Sule 4+4,” on Friday in Lafia.

The General Manager commended Sule for turning the fortunes of the state for the better, and appealed to the people to rally round the Governor to enable him succeed in delivering the much needed dividends of democracy.

Musa particularly noted that Sule had not rested on his oars in the quest to attract local and foreign investors toward industrialising the state, and urged stakeholders to support the efforts.

The Lawyer commended Sule’s unwavering commitment to creating job opportunities to curb indolence among the youth, and urged young residents of the state to strive toward self-reliance so as to become job creators and complement the governor’s efforts.

He commended the delegation for the visit and assured them of the Radio Station’s sustained support.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and former Chairman of Akwanga Local Government, Mr Abashia Koto, had said that the visit was to establish a working relationship toward building a robust partnership that would promote Gov Sule’s activities. (NAN)