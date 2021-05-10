Nasarawa begins distribution of 6000 bags of rice to widows

May 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Nasarawa State Government on Monday began distribution of 6000  25kg bags of rice  to widows and other vulnerable groups across 13 local government areas of state.


donation was made by Buhari Support Group identified as “Baba Buhari All”
Deputy Governor of state, Dr  Emmanuel Akabe, while inaugurating  distribution in Lafia said state remained resolute in   to alleviate poverty among vulnerable groups.


Akabe  described the gesture of the Buhari Support Group  as commendable, saying it would go a long in complementing the  government’s efforts in ameliorating sufferings of the downtrodden in the state.


He assured of proper monitoring of the distribution exercise from the state to the polling units and ward levels, while calling on chairmen of LGAs to ensure the items did  end up in the hands of people with  reliable sources of income.


He said heads of the distribution committee would be held responsible any anomaly experienced in the exercise, adding that government would continue to cushion the hardship faced by widows and other vulnerable groups in the state.


Earlier,  Rep.  Abdulmunin Mohammed -Ari, leader of the group in the state also the member, representing Nasarawa-Toto Federal Constituency said the group was formed by allies and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to assist the vulnerable.


Mohammed – Ari said the group had an extensive deliberation and agreed on the most appropriate modality distributing the items under the supervision of commissioners to ensure that it did not get into hands.


Also speaking, Aminu Jaji, National Coordinator of the organisation was represented by Prof. Mohammed Shinkafi affirmed that they were moved by the plight of widows in the country, hence the formation of the group.


He expressed determination and of the group to extend the gesture to all states of the federation.


Shinkafi also disclosed that the group would soon include agricultural intervention in   empowerment programmes for the less privileged. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,