Nasarawa State Government on Monday began distribution of 6000 25kg bags of rice to widows and other vulnerable groups across the 13 local government areas of the state.



The donation was made by the Buhari Support Group identified as “Baba Buhari for All”

Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, while inaugurating the distribution in Lafia said the state remained resolute in its commitment to alleviate poverty among vulnerable groups.



Akabe described the gesture of the Buhari Support Group as commendable, saying it would go a long way in complementing the government’s efforts in ameliorating sufferings of the downtrodden in the state.



He assured of proper monitoring of the distribution exercise from the state to the polling units and ward levels, while calling on chairmen of LGAs to ensure the items did end up in the hands of people with reliable sources of income.



He said heads of the distribution committee would be held responsible for any anomaly experienced in the exercise, adding that government would continue to cushion the hardship faced by widows and other vulnerable groups in the state.



Earlier, Rep. Abdulmunin Mohammed -Ari, leader of the group in the state who is also the member, representing Nasarawa-Toto Federal Constituency said the group was formed by allies and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to assist the vulnerable.



Mohammed – Ari said the group had an extensive deliberation and agreed on the most appropriate modality for distributing the items under the supervision of commissioners to ensure that it did not get into wrong hands.



Also speaking, Aminu Jaji, National Coordinator of the organisation who was represented by Prof. Mohammed Shinkafi affirmed that they were moved by the plight of widows in the country, hence the formation of the group.



He expressed determination and commitment of the group to extend the gesture to all states of the federation.



Shinkafi also disclosed that the group would soon include agricultural intervention in its empowerment programmes for the less privileged. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

