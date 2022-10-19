Nasarawa Assembly votes in favour of LG, legislative, judicial autonomy

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday voted in favour of Local Government, legislative and judicial autonomy, among other bills.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced this in Lafia during the Presentation of the Transmission of Constitution ( Fifth Alteration) Bills, 2022.

The speaker also announced that the House has voted against independent candidacy.

According to him, out of the 66 bills sent to the House by the National Assembly for Alteration, it had voted in favour of 65 bills and voted against one.

“The bills voted in favour included: A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Abrogate the State Joint Local Government Account.

”Also, to provide for a Special Account into which shall be paid all allocations due to Local Government Council’s from the Federation Account and from the Government of the State and for Related Matters.

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish Local Government Council as Tier of Government and Guarantee Their Democratic Existence , Tenure , and for Related Matters

” A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and States Judiciary and for Related Matters, among other bills that we voted in favour.

” We voted against A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 to provide for Independent Candidacy in Presidential , Governorship, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Council Elections, and for Related Matters,” he added.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to immediately produce a clean copy of the bills and submit the same to the National Assembly within 24 hours.

Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the alterations of the bills, which was seconded by Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

