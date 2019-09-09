Nasarawa Assembly uncovers abnormalities in state LG system

#TrackNigeria The Nasarawa State House of Assembly says it has uncovered 30 abnormalities in the local government system in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, disclosed this on Monday during deliberation of the report to look into the staff salaries and other finances of local governments in the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the refusal of some staff to submit themselves for the screening exercise at their respective local government levels was uncalled for.

He added that the screening exercise would continue consecutively for the next three months in the state.

“Some of the abnormalities discovered are the Ministry for local government prepares Payment Vouchers (PVs) instead of local government and the produce two PVs to siphon money.

“There are several ghost workers and these ghost workers are being allocated to directors and Education Secretaries grade levels and there is no audit report since 2016 in the local government in the state.

“The committee discovered abnormalities especially conflicting figures for pensioners between state and local government.

“There are duplication of names and arbitrary implementation of grade levels and steps.

“In spite of the ban on promotions, there are arbitrary promotions of some local government staff, especially teachers without following due process, among other abnormalities.

“Before the screening exercise as directed by the State Assembly, only four local governments can conveniently pay their salaries 100 percent, but today the number has appreciated to 11 local governments with the exception of Lafia and Nassarawa Eggon local governments still battling to pay,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the assembly recommended the separation of the state Pension Bureau from the Local government Pension Bureau where each bureau will have a Director-General and staff.

“We have also recommended that the payment of salaries at the local government is to be centralised at each local government secretariat.

“And that Joint Accounts Committee (JAC) meeting should be only to reconcile accounts of the various local governments and not to distribute funds as it used to be in the past.

“That the state government should on monthly basis remit the 10 percent of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) funds to the local government.

“That the 5 per cent statutory allocation to traditional council shall henceforth be paid into the consolidated account with the ministry of local government,” he added.

He said that the state ministry of local government should provide the table of payment for the purpose of distribution of the 70 per cent as it affects the graded chiefs in the state.

The speaker further said that the state assembly would not fold its hands to see local government system collapse, adding that anyone found wanting will be dealt with according of the law of the land. (NAN)