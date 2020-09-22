Nasarawa Assembly to partner with organisations to produce sesame seeds

Share the news













Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Capital Market has expressed its readiness to collaborate with any organisations ready to start producing sesame seed to boost the economy of the state. Alhaji Mohammed Isa, member representing Uke/ Karshi Constituency in the house stated this in Lafia, on Tuesday while playing host to the management of Continental Logistics Ltd. He said the step was geared toward providing jobs and to boost the socio-economic activities of the people of the state and to improve on the revenue base of the state.

Isa said the effective collaboration with the company in the area of sesame seed production which the firm specialises in would help to improve revenue, enhance agriculture and tackle unemployment in the state. “I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you of my committee’s readiness to collaborate with you considering the benefits of sesame seed production to societal development. “I want to disclose to you that the House has passed investment and development agency bill into law because Gov. Abdullahi Sule is passionate about developing our state; he is a business friendly governor and your coming is timely.

“Therefore, we will synergise with you in the area of sesame seed production for the overall development of our state,” Isa said. Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu of (APC-Keana) and Abdulaziz Danladi of (APC-Keffi East) the Chairmen, House Committees on Information and Works respectively, reaffirmed the commitment of the House to support the production of sesame in the state. Danladi said that the importance of sesame seed production to human and societal development could not be overemphasised, hence the need for the partnership. On his part, Mike Mornu, the Managing Director of Continental Logistics said the purpose of his visit was to seek for collaboration with the state government and the House on sesame seed production.

“We are into sesame seed business which includes processing and export of the product. “We are soliciting for your support and partnership considering the importance of sesame seed production to the development of the society. “It will provide job opportunities, boost socioeconomic activities of the state and will also improve IGR of the state if properly given attention.” (NAN)

Related