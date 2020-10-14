Nasarawa Assembly to assess . Sule’s 2020 budget performance

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly is to assess the performance of the state’s 2020 budget to determine the level of its implementation preparatory to deliberations on the 2021 budget to be presented to it soon by Gov. Abdullahi Sule. The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, stated this at the House’s proceedings in Lafia on Wednesday. Balarabe -Abdullahi said assessing the 2020 budget performance would guide the legislature in deliberating on the 2021 budget. He urged the House standing committees to begin oversight functions to Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) on Oct. 15, to assess the 2020 budget performance.

” As State House of Assembly, the constitution empowers us to make laws and also embark on oversight functions to check the activities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) in the state. ” We are commencing oversight functions to MDAs on Oct, 15, 2020 as Gov. Abdullahi Sule will present the 2021 budget to the House, very soon. ” Commencing the oversight function to MDAs will help us to assess the 2020 budget performance of the state. ” Oversight function is key to legislative duties , ” he said .

The speaker said that the oversight function was not to witch hunt anybody, but to ensure that the right things were done in the interest of the development of the state. ” Most people misconstrue the work of the House. Oversight function is not to witch hunt anybody but it is to ensure good governance, ” he said. He urged the House committees to do thorough job while on oversight functions, to ensure accountability and transparency for development to thrive. Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the exercise would last for three weeks.(NAN)