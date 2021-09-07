Nasarawa Assembly tells polytechnic to absorb casual staff into permanent positions

Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education on Tuesday in Lafia told the management of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic to absorb casual academic and non-academic staff.

Mr Daniel Ogazi, Chairman of the committee, made the call when members of the management of the polytechnic appeared before it for its 2021 budget assessment.

Ogazi said it was necessary to absorb causal workers that had been working in the institution for a long period before considering fresh applicants in its on-going recruitment.

He noted that absorbing the casual lecturers and other staff was in the interest of justice, fairness, peace and for the overall development of the polytechnic.

“We want to commend you for being up and doing in taking the institution to greater heights.

“On the issue of the on-going recruitment, we appeal to you to give priority to causal lecturers and other staff that have worked for a long time in the institution.

“Some of them have worked as casuals for five years, eight years, 10 and even 11 years.

“And now that the government has approved employment, I call on you to absorb casual lecturers and other staffs as permanent staff first before you consider fresh applicants.

“You have professionals and capable hands that are working for you before now, consider them first.

“I want to appeal to fresh applicants to be patient as the exercise will be in batches,’’ he added.

Ogazi also called on the state government to give more attention to the development of the institution.

“I call on the Executive to consider education as the bedrock of development and the strength of the state, especially higher and technical education,’’ he stressed.

He said that the committee would continue to collaborate with government to take the institution to the next level of development.

Earlier, Dr Justina Kotso, the Rector of the polytechnic commended the committee for the support the institution had enjoyed and called for its sustenance.

Kotso said that the management had installed solar power in the school’s library and ICT centre and CCTV cameras to improve on security and other academic activities.

“We have also strengthened our registration portal to block leakages and wastages as perimeter fencing is on-going in the institution,’’ she said.

The rector identified funding as a major challenge facing the institution. (NAN)

