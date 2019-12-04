Nasarawa Assembly suspends House Rule for speedy passage of 2020 budget

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday agreed to suspend its rules and sit on Thursday for second reading of the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N100.5 billion.

Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), the Majority Leader of the Assembly said this in Lafia while addressing newsmen after Gov. Abdullahi Sule presented the budget during plenary.

He said that quick passage of the budget would go a long way in ensuring speedy development in the state.

“The governor has just presented the 2020 appropriation bill and on our part, we will continue to partner with the executive arm for speedy development of the state.

“You heard what the Speaker has said during the budget presentation that by the grace of God, the assembly will pass the 2020 budget before the end of this year.

“You can also see that we don’t sit on Thursday and Friday but we have suspended our House Rule to sit tomorrow, to allow the budget scale second reading,” he said.

Tunga called on MDAs to give the Assembly the needed cooperation during their budget defense for accelerated passage.

“We will not take it lightly with any defaulting ministry, agencies and parastatals that fail to give the various committees their needed cooperation,” he added.

Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, assured of the Assembly’s continued commitment to bring more dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“You have seen that the governor has just performed his constitutional ritual of budget presentation and we will give him the necessary support to succeed.”

Omadefu, representing Keana Constituency, reiterated the assembly’s determination to pass bills and resolutions that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people. (NAN)