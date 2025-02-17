Nasarawa Assembly suspends commissioner nominee’s screening over insubordination

Nasarawa House of Assembly has suspended the screening of Mr Yakubu Kwanta, a commissioner nominee and former Commissioner for Environment for failure to appear before a committee to defend the ministry’s 2024 budget performance.

By Awayi Kuje

Mr Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the Assembly, announced the suspension of Kwanta’s screening on Monday in Lafia.

It came following a motion by Mr Muhammed Omafefu (APC-Keana), the Chairman House Committee on Environment, during the Commissioner-nominees’ screening exercise.

Omadefu said that the Assembly would not allow any government official to undermine its powers as the legislative arm saddled with the responsibility of making laws.

“Mr Kwanta should send a strong apology letter to the House over his action when he was a commissioner, otherwise we will consider him unfit for the screening,” he said.

Other members who supported the motion and called for an apology from the former commissioner include Mr Mohammed Isimbabi, Mr Ajegana Kudu and Mr Hudu Hudu.

They said that the written apology from the nominee would serve as a deterrent to others and save the integrity of the House.

Meanwhile, the House has screened and approved seven of the 16 commissioner- nominees submitted by Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Feb.10.

The Speaker congratulated the nominees and urged them to discharge their duties with the fear of God when they assume office.

The nominees screened include Umar Tanko-Tunga from Awe Local Government Area(LGA), Dr John Mamman from Kokona LGA and Hajiya Munirat Abdullahi from Doma LGA.

Others are Mr Gabriel Agbashi from Doma LGA, Mr Isaac Danladi from Karu LGA, Princess Margret Elayo from Keana LGA and Dr Ibrahim Tanko from Keffi LGA. (NAN)