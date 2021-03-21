a former Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr Musa Ahmed- Mohammed has attributed the modest achievements of his successor, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, to his leadership style.

Ahmed-Mohammed, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, commended Abdullahi for what he called his purposeful and all-inclusive leadership.

He said that his predecessor had succeeded in promoting peace in the assembly, stabilising the system, enacting good laws and ensuring harmonious relationship with other arms of government in the state.

“It is not easy to manage the legislature, which is a house of equals, and at the same time manage the executive arm.

“The speaker has done well and he is still doing well. This was why he was re-elected for the second term. Without any sentiment, he will surely be living a good legacy.

“I want to commend him, the principal officers and other members for their understanding and cooperation, and for working assiduously for the development of the state.

“I want to call on them to continue to maintain their cordial relationship for the progress of the state,” he said.

Ahmed-Mohammed advised the lawmakers to continue to give the speaker all the necessary support for him to succeed.

He also called on the people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule beyond 2023 due to his administration’s developmental strides and for them to joy more dividends of democracy.

“Gov. Sule is doing well; he has achieved a lot, particularly in the area of security by tackling the activities of bandits and kidnappers among other criminal elements in the state.

“Before now, it used to be risky travelling on Nasarawa/ Loko road but now, there is no problem on that road again, and we appreciate him for that.

“He is also doing well in the execution of capital projects as well as prompt payment of salary to civil servants,” he said. (NAN)

