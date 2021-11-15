Nasarawa assembly speaker celebrates Sen. Al-Makura @69

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has felicitated with a former Governor of the state and Senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

This is contained in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Monday.

The statement quoted the speaker as describing Al-Makura, as “a completely detribalised Nigerian,a role model, and a top-notched political icon of the famed Congress for Progressive Change(CPC) that was appreciably transformed to today’s ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) in Nigeria.”

He said Al-Makura remained the architect of modern Nasarawa State and had written his name in Gold in the annals of the history of the state

According to the speaker, the record established in 8 years by Al-Makura as a governor spoke volumes and “would continue to stand tall and bold in the space of time”.

Balarabe-Abdullahi also described Al-Makura as an exceptional leader par excellence, “who is good at turning any enterprise into a positively better conglomerate”.

He, therefore, prayed God to give him more strength, long and healthier life as well as thorough vision in the political landscape

” Particularly in his struggles to clinch the highest party position of the ruling APC,” the statement added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...