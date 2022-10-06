Nasarawa Assembly seeks synergy between arms of govt in LGs

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, has called on executive and legislative arms of local government areas of the state to work in synergy for peace, development.

Alhaji Muhammed Alkali, the Chairman of the committee, made the call on Thursday at a meeting with Chairman, Doma Local Government Area, Mr Ahmed Usman and his councillors.

Alkali (APC- Lafia North) said that development in the local government areas will continue to suffer a setback, if the chairmen and their councilors are not working in synergy.

“With the ongoing lingering crisis between Doma chairman and his councillors, if not resolved as quickly as possible, it will be difficult for the local government area to move forward and develop.

“There is the need for the two arms to work together for the peace, progress and development of Doma Local Government

“Both of you cannot stand independently and expect that development will be achieved in Doma.

“The chairman needs the councillors and the councillors need the chairman.

“It is in view of this that I call on you to work together and in synergy for speedy development to achieve in the area,” he said.

Alkali also urged the Chairman and his councillors to resolve their crisis in the interest of APC and for the victory of Gov. Abdullahi Sule come 2023.

” The campaign has already commenced, if you are not working together, I do not know how you will collectively mobilise the people for the re-election of Sule in Doma,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had in attendance Alhaji Aminu Muazu Maifata, ALGON Chairman and Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area,

Mr Danlami Idris, Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area and Mr Igbabo Albert-Rabo, Speaker, Doma Local Government Legislative Council, among other councillors. (NAN)

